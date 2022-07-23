Smoke break

We first saw this couple on Thursday night in the emergency room. They were both in wheelchairs, being taken to a room. How sad, I thought. Tonight, they were in the parking garage, he still wearing hospital gown and socks. I figured they had been discharged, but no one had picked them up. Where were his street clothes? How sad.



The man gestured to me, but the woman spoke: "Do you smoke?"

"No." I've had a bad three days and was barely polite.

"Are you sure you don't smoke? Because we need a lighter."



I took this photo as they were coming back into the hospital. Guess it was just a smoke break.

