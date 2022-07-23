Previous
Next
Smoke break by eudora
Photo 2856

Smoke break

We first saw this couple on Thursday night in the emergency room. They were both in wheelchairs, being taken to a room. How sad, I thought. Tonight, they were in the parking garage, he still wearing hospital gown and socks. I figured they had been discharged, but no one had picked them up. Where were his street clothes? How sad.

The man gestured to me, but the woman spoke: "Do you smoke?"
"No." I've had a bad three days and was barely polite.
"Are you sure you don't smoke? Because we need a lighter."

I took this photo as they were coming back into the hospital. Guess it was just a smoke break.
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
782% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise