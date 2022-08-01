Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2860
Covid Brain
Recovering from Covid, I am bothered by a brain fog. (Also a cough, but that is not as scary.) Brandon says that I am exaggerating, as I'm always this forgetful.
The hydrangea is on the grounds of the skilled nursing facility where my husband is being treated following hospitalization for Covid. I had gotten complacent about the virus....
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3381
photos
34
followers
47
following
783% complete
View this month »
2853
2854
2855
2856
2857
2858
2859
2860
Latest from all albums
416
2854
2855
2856
2857
2858
2859
2860
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st August 2022 6:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hydrangea
,
covidbrain
Call me Joe
ace
Hope you both feel better,please be safe❤️👌
August 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close