Previous
Next
Covid Brain by eudora
Photo 2860

Covid Brain

Recovering from Covid, I am bothered by a brain fog. (Also a cough, but that is not as scary.) Brandon says that I am exaggerating, as I'm always this forgetful.

The hydrangea is on the grounds of the skilled nursing facility where my husband is being treated following hospitalization for Covid. I had gotten complacent about the virus....
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
783% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Call me Joe ace
Hope you both feel better,please be safe❤️👌
August 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise