Banned Books by eudora
Photo 2872

Banned Books

Octavia Books, New Orleans. Within easy walking distance of my son's house, but I am ashamed to admit I drove. It was 98 degrees today.
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
786% complete

katy ace
Nothing to be ashamed of it all in that kind of heat! I’m sure the humidity was almost as high! You need to take care of yourself. What a fascinating looking bookstore
September 23rd, 2022  
Diane ace
@grammyn We had a few cooler days, but now summer weather is back!
September 23rd, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Just so unbelievable. Such an embarrassment.
September 23rd, 2022  
