Photo 2875
Church for sale
While I was photographing this closed church complex, a young woman asked me if I was going to buy it! She said her mother had grown up in this church and she would like to buy it to open a school.
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
Diane
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
