Photo 2877
Italian prune plums
My favorite plums are hard to find and only available for a short time. They also seem to have different names in different areas.
30th September 2022
30th Sep 22
2
0
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
marie-elizabeth
Those are my favorite too! My grandmother made a really good kuchen with them that was one of my favorite desserts. She never wrote anything down though, so no one knows how to make it. I found a recipe once that seemed pretty close and I wrote it down but it’s buried in one of my notebooks and I never uncover it and the plums at the same time. Enjoy them!
October 1st, 2022
Diane
ace
@wiesnerbeth
My mother never cooked with them, maybe because we gobbled them down so fast! When my son lived in Napa, CA I got some they called French prune plums at a farmer's market. Delicious! They said Napa used to have lots of orchards that grew them, but then they began growing grapes....
October 1st, 2022
