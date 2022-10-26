Previous
Next
USS Kidd by eudora
Photo 2898

USS Kidd

A World War II destroyer in Baton Rouge. It is usually in the water, but the river is so low people are standing underneath it. One of my sons says they should take this opportunity to paint the hull.
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
793% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A nice image and agree the bottom does need attention
October 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise