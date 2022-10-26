Sign up
Photo 2898
USS Kidd
A World War II destroyer in Baton Rouge. It is usually in the water, but the river is so low people are standing underneath it. One of my sons says they should take this opportunity to paint the hull.
26th October 2022
26th Oct 22
Tags
usskidd
Dawn
ace
A nice image and agree the bottom does need attention
October 27th, 2022
