Gumbo simmering on an open fire

West Baton Rouge Museum Christmas open house. The docent was actually cooking gumbo for her dinner, which smelled delicious. However, she had burned the cornbread, cooked in an iron spider pot on the coals. Nice to get home to my stove!
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Diane

ace
@eudora
katy ace
love the photo and its composition but I am with you about the ease of a stove instead of cooking on an open hearth FAV
December 5th, 2022  
