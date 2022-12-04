Sign up
Photo 2933
Gumbo simmering on an open fire
West Baton Rouge Museum Christmas open house. The docent was actually cooking gumbo for her dinner, which smelled delicious. However, she had burned the cornbread, cooked in an iron spider pot on the coals. Nice to get home to my stove!
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
wbrmuseum
katy
ace
love the photo and its composition but I am with you about the ease of a stove instead of cooking on an open hearth FAV
December 5th, 2022
