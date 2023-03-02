Previous
Next
Renovation by eudora
Photo 2989

Renovation

Renovation is a constant in New Orleans. The former Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, damaged in Hurricane Katrina, is being transformed into an event space.

Edited in Analog Efex Pro 2.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
821% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise