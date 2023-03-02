Sign up
Photo 2989
Renovation
Renovation is a constant in New Orleans. The former Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, damaged in Hurricane Katrina, is being transformed into an event space.
Edited in Analog Efex Pro 2.
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
nola
,
ourladyoflourdes
