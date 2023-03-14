Previous
Joe by eudora
Photo 2990

Joe

I asked Joe if I could take his picture and he said yes because he likes to talk to me. He works so hard to make himself understood, but we can only catch a word here and there. Kudos to the staff members at long-term care facilities.
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

Diane

ace
Dawn ace
A lovely portrait of Joe , agree working in long term care facilities is hard but a for filling role
March 23rd, 2023  
