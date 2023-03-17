Sign up
Photo 2991
Entrance drive, Afton Villa Gardens
Either I was late this year or the azaleas bloomed early, but I missed them in bloom. Still a beautiful place.
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
21st March 2023 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
aftonvillagarden
