Wendish cabin by eudora
Wendish cabin

Sigh. I realize on my trips to Texas this year how little I know about the German people who settled in the U.S. in the 1800's. Two of my great grandparents were German. They settled in New York City and we know their names but little else. And the Wends, a German group who settled in Texas in the 1850's? I had never heard of them until I stumbled on this cabin near one of the painted churches of Texas, St. Paul's outside of Giddings. The church and museum were closed, but I'm going back in the fall.
7th May 2023 7th May 23

