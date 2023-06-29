Previous
Crepe myrtles by eudora
Crepe myrtles

When my mother moved from New Jersey to Florida, she missed her lilacs and put in a couple of crepe myrtle trees the color of this one.

Shot with a Pentax manual 50mm F1.7 lens.
katy ace
They do look similar, and if you squint your eyes, you can fool yourself, but the scent is not the same! Pretty composition here
July 1st, 2023  
