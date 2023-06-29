Sign up
Photo 3053
Crepe myrtles
When my mother moved from New Jersey to Florida, she missed her lilacs and put in a couple of crepe myrtle trees the color of this one.
Shot with a Pentax manual 50mm F1.7 lens.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
Diane
ace
@eudora
katy
ace
They do look similar, and if you squint your eyes, you can fool yourself, but the scent is not the same! Pretty composition here
July 1st, 2023
