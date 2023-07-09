Sign up
Photo 3063
Italian trombone squash
I loved the shapes and the name of this squash. I was a little suspicious of a winter squash in July after the hottest June on record, so I didn't buy any. Or maybe I don't understand the term winter squash.
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
brfarmersmarket
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Looks to me like they're delicious! I love Butternut Squash so I definitely would have tried one! I was curious about the difference between summer and winter squash so I looked it up on Wikipedia.
Winter squash is an annual fruit representing several squash species within the genus Cucurbita. Late-growing, less symmetrical, odd-shaped, rough or warty varieties, small to medium in size, but with long-keeping qualities and hard rinds, are usually called winter squash.[1] They differ from summer squash in that they are harvested and eaten in the mature stage when their seeds within have matured fully and their skin has hardened into a tough rind. At this stage, most varieties of this vegetable can be stored for use during the winter. Winter squash is generally cooked before being eaten, and the skin or rind is not usually eaten as it is with summer squash.[2]
So, these are perfectly edible and as the sign suggests can be cooked like you would a butternut or perhaps an acorn squash.
July 10th, 2023
