St. James Catholic Church, Vacherie, Louisiana by eudora
Photo 3095

St. James Catholic Church, Vacherie, Louisiana

This structure was built in 1930, but the parish was founded around 1750. I love its original name: St. Jacques de Cabahanoce. Cabahanoce was a Native American term meaning "the roosting place of wild ducks."
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

