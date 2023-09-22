Sign up
Photo 3095
St. James Catholic Church, Vacherie, Louisiana
This structure was built in 1930, but the parish was founded around 1750. I love its original name: St. Jacques de Cabahanoce. Cabahanoce was a Native American term meaning "the roosting place of wild ducks."
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
vacherie
,
stjamesvacherie
