Photo 3098
She Shed
On a tour of the Cane River area of Louisiana, I was entranced by this little house with the two bottle trees. When I got it on the computer, I could see it has a sign, "She Shed."
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
sheshed
,
caneriver
Dawn
ace
Cute
October 8th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I would love to have a little "she shed" like this for writing. Sweet shot!
October 8th, 2023
