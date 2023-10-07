Previous
She Shed by eudora
On a tour of the Cane River area of Louisiana, I was entranced by this little house with the two bottle trees. When I got it on the computer, I could see it has a sign, "She Shed."
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Diane

ace
@eudora
Dawn ace
Cute
October 8th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I would love to have a little "she shed" like this for writing. Sweet shot!
October 8th, 2023  
