Previous
Photo 3117
Fall flowers
Not many flowers left at the gardens. My app says this is a sulfur cosmos.
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
4
1
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3736
photos
35
followers
47
following
853% complete
3110
3111
3112
3113
3114
3115
3116
3117
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
9th November 2023 5:16pm
Tags
cosmos
,
burdengardens
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
November 11th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
November 11th, 2023
katy
ace
What an interesting name, and a gorgeous photo of it. Nice to know there are still some flowers blooming.
November 11th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Pretty backlighting.
November 11th, 2023
