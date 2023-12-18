Previous
Afloat by eudora
Photo 3136

Afloat

I took a break today from the holiday bustle (after shopping for a gift) and went to a garden. It was practically deserted. A fallen leaf was floating in the pond.
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
859% complete

katy ace
FAV what a tranquil image. Stunning in its simplicity and color!
December 19th, 2023  
