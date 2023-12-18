Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3136
Afloat
I took a break today from the holiday bustle (after shopping for a gift) and went to a garden. It was practically deserted. A fallen leaf was floating in the pond.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3755
photos
34
followers
46
following
859% complete
View this month »
3129
3130
3131
3132
3133
3134
3135
3136
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
18th December 2023 4:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hilltoparboretum
katy
ace
FAV what a tranquil image. Stunning in its simplicity and color!
December 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close