Previous
Photo 3158
A bunch of tulips
"I'm underwhelmed," the woman said into her phone. "It's just a bunch of tulips and a bunch of people looking at them."
You wonder what she expected of the annual tulip display at City Park in New Orleans.
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
3
2
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3794
photos
35
followers
49
following
865% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
3rd March 2024 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tulips
,
nola
katy
ace
they look gorgeous! Perhaps she was expecting to be OVERwhelmed? lol there is no pleasing some people!
March 3rd, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
How beautiful. I would love to see a display like this. Why ever did that woman go if she doesn't like flowers or people. Of course as photographers we like both!
March 4th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Oh for goodness sake, she doesn’t like anything, I’m sure. This is lovely.
March 4th, 2024
