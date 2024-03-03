Previous
A bunch of tulips
A bunch of tulips

"I'm underwhelmed," the woman said into her phone. "It's just a bunch of tulips and a bunch of people looking at them."

You wonder what she expected of the annual tulip display at City Park in New Orleans.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

katy ace
they look gorgeous! Perhaps she was expecting to be OVERwhelmed? lol there is no pleasing some people!
March 3rd, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
How beautiful. I would love to see a display like this. Why ever did that woman go if she doesn't like flowers or people. Of course as photographers we like both!
March 4th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Oh for goodness sake, she doesn’t like anything, I’m sure. This is lovely.
March 4th, 2024  
