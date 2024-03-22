Previous
A grove of bottle trees! by eudora
Photo 3179

A grove of bottle trees!

Shangri-La Botanical Gardens
Orange, Texas
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
872% complete

Photo Details

katy ace
They almost look real! Blue bottles used to be pretty hard to find so somebody must’ve been saving for a long time
April 3rd, 2024  
