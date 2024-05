USS Kidd

The USS Kidd is a World War II destroyer usually docked in Baton Rouge but currently undergoing maintenance in Houma, Louisiana. My boys LOVED to tour the Kidd and the USS Alabama in Mobile, Alabama! The Cub Scouts spent the night on the Kidd (my husband chaperoned) and we even had a birthday party there. The Kidd will return to Baton Rouge in about a year.