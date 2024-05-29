Previous
Slow progress by eudora
Photo 3235

Slow progress

I was searching for an old Methodist church established in the early 1800's by circuit riding pastors. I never found it but after a wrong turn wound up in the town of Jackson, Louisiana. I remember this 1825 house; they seem to have acquired a red door since I last saw it. (I'm not being critical--where would you start to renovate a house in this condition?)

It was a little embarrassing, though. I had a GPS and was driving on good roads and I couldn't find what I was looking for. How did the circuit riders find their churches, traveling by horseback through the woods on dirt roads?
Diane

ace
@eudora
