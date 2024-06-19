Previous
For Juneteenth by eudora
For Juneteenth

This fascinating 1890's building (it reminds me of a saloon in an old Western movie) was the school in Dorseyville, Louisiana for 60 years. Dorseyville was founded by freed Black families after the Civil War.
Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Chris Cook ace
Very cool. It looks like one of those false front buildings on a film set.
June 19th, 2024  
katy ace
What a fascinating looking building with such interesting history
June 19th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice pic!
June 19th, 2024  
borof ace
Real cinematic feel, looks great in B&W.
June 19th, 2024  
