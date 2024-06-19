Sign up
Previous
Photo 3245
For Juneteenth
This fascinating 1890's building (it reminds me of a saloon in an old Western movie) was the school in Dorseyville, Louisiana for 60 years. Dorseyville was founded by freed Black families after the Civil War.
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
4
0
Diane
ace
@eudora
Diane
Tags
dorseyville
Chris Cook
ace
Very cool. It looks like one of those false front buildings on a film set.
June 19th, 2024
katy
ace
What a fascinating looking building with such interesting history
June 19th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice pic!
June 19th, 2024
borof
ace
Real cinematic feel, looks great in B&W.
June 19th, 2024
