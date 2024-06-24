Sign up
Previous
Photo 3250
Temple Sinai Renovations
Temple Sinai in St. Francisville, Louisiana is being restored by the community as a cultural venue.
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
24th June 2024 12:24pm
Tags
stfrancisville
,
templesinai
