Photo 3250
How could you do this to me??
Evander had to have dental work done today. His mouth is swollen, the sutures are annoying him, the sedative does not seem to be working and none of us are happy.
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
Diane
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Photo Details
Tags
evander
Allison Williams
ace
Pure sweet Evander. But what a good mother you are.
June 26th, 2024
bkb in the city
Poor thing
June 26th, 2024
