How could you do this to me?? by eudora
Photo 3250

How could you do this to me??

Evander had to have dental work done today. His mouth is swollen, the sutures are annoying him, the sedative does not seem to be working and none of us are happy.
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Diane

Allison Williams ace
Pure sweet Evander. But what a good mother you are.
June 26th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Poor thing
June 26th, 2024  
