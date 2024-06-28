Previous
Next
Déjà vu by eudora
Photo 3253

Déjà vu

This is the same squirrel I photographed a couple of days ago. She has a torn ear, which I only noticed in the photos. I think I'll name her Miss Suzy after the Arnold Lobel book my kids loved.

Every day I get up intending to go OUT to take photos, but the heat index has been over 105.
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
891% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
Great balance!
June 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise