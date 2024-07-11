Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3261
Bishop Ivory J. Payne
Bishop Payne spoke today at the West Baton Rouge Museum about his childhood church, St. Mark's Baptist Church. He's pictured in front of a mural of the Mississippi River. Bishop Payne was baptized in the river in 1947 at the age of 12.
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3949
photos
41
followers
50
following
893% complete
View this month »
3254
3255
3256
3257
3258
3259
3260
3261
Latest from all albums
573
3256
574
3257
3258
3259
3260
3261
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
11th July 2024 1:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wbrmuseum
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close