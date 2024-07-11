Previous
Bishop Ivory J. Payne by eudora
Photo 3261

Bishop Ivory J. Payne

Bishop Payne spoke today at the West Baton Rouge Museum about his childhood church, St. Mark's Baptist Church. He's pictured in front of a mural of the Mississippi River. Bishop Payne was baptized in the river in 1947 at the age of 12.
