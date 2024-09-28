Sign up
Previous
Photo 3331
I've got my eye on you
An old photo of one of the pelicans who hang out at the Fort Pierce Inlet, waiting for fishermen to clean their fish and thrown them the scraps.
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
0
1
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4039
photos
44
followers
53
following
912% complete
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-30
Taken
11th March 2015 7:15am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
pelican
,
fortpierce
