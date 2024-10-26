Previous
Autumn in Louisiana by eudora
Photo 3345

Autumn in Louisiana

We don't get vibrant fall colors like other parts of North America, which is why I love seeing everyone's fall pictures. Still, there are some subtle changes, like the rust-colored cypress trees. Now, if only it would get cooler. . . .
26th October 2024 26th Oct 24

Diane

ace
Barb ace
Pretty scene!
November 4th, 2024  
