C'mon Rocky, do your job!

My neighbor just told me she is hiring an exterminator to get rid of the rats at her house. And here we have our feral community cat, Rocky, who should be catching the rats for her. Here Rocky has just finished eating cat food on the deck. Maria says I feed him too well and he sees no need to hunt for his food.



Taken with a vintage Pentax 135/3.5 manual lens