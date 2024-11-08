Previous
Old and new by eudora
Old and new

1980 lens (Pentax M 50mm) + 2020 camera (Sony A6100)

I read an article today 'The Joy of Using Vintage Lenses on Modern Cameras" https://fstoppers.com/opinion/joy-using-vintage-lenses-modern-cameras-682133?utm_source=Fstoppers&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=email_notice_htmlmail
8th November 2024

