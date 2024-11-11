Previous
Veterans Day 2024 by eudora
Veterans Day 2024

From Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address:

". . . we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain, that this nation under God shall have a new birth of freedom, and that government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth."
