Madonna Chapel

Said to be the smallest church in the world, it is only nine feet square. When Italian immigrant Anthony Gullo's son was gravely ill, he promised to build a chapel to honor the Virgin Mary if his son recovered. His son did and Gullo built the chapel in 1902 with donations from others in the small community. Mass is said here once a year on August 15, the Feast of the Assumption.





The chapel is located in a rural area along River Road, across from the Mississippi River levee, near the town of Plaquemine. It is locked, but the little box to the right of the door holds a key. Inside is an altar with statues of saints. A few votive candles are burning. It's said people visit from all over the world, but the day I visited, no one else was there. A peaceful place.