Into the swamp by eudora
Photo 3364

After a hot, dry summer, we had some rain this week and the water level was up a bit in Bluebonnet Swamp. And the mosquitos were out in force!
16th November 2024

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
921% complete

