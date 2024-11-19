Sign up
Photo 3369
Angry cat
Community cat Elvira often joins her tamer brother Evander for breakfast on our deck. She hisses, he lets her eat, and then she stalks away. Chill, Elvira.
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
elvira
