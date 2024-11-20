Sign up
Photo 3370
A new dog in the family
My kids make me so proud! One of my sons and his girlfriend rescued a dog who had been neglected. They did not need another dog, as they already have two other rescues, but this one needed them. He seems to be loving his new life.
Photo taken by my son.
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Rick Schies
ace
It's precious and looks so happy
November 21st, 2024
