A new dog in the family by eudora
Photo 3370

A new dog in the family

My kids make me so proud! One of my sons and his girlfriend rescued a dog who had been neglected. They did not need another dog, as they already have two other rescues, but this one needed them. He seems to be loving his new life.

Photo taken by my son.
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

Diane

ace
Rick Schies ace
It's precious and looks so happy
November 21st, 2024  
