Previous
Photo 3374
The lucky one
A row of shotgun houses in Donaldsonville are in varying states of decay, but this one has been renovated! Work is ongoing in another one.
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
22nd November 2024 4:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
donaldsonville
