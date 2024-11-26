Previous
A Banksy! by eudora
Photo 3376

A Banksy!

The rescued and restored Banksy mural "Boy on a Life Preserver" is now on display at the elegant International House Hotel in New Orleans.

https://www.myneworleans.com/banksys-boy-on-a-life-preserver-swing-to-be-unveiled-at-new-orleans-international-house-hotel/
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
924% complete

