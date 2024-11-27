Previous
Next
Christmas season begins. . . . by eudora
Photo 3377

Christmas season begins. . . .

The Roosevelt Hotel, New Orleans
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
925% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Pretty extravagant decorations. Love the sepia tones.
November 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact