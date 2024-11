Black Friday at the animal shelter

Not a great picture, but it was a fun day to volunteer at the animal shelter. They are offering free adoptions of neutered cats and dogs this weekend. The staff said people were already waiting when the doors opened, in true Black Friday fashion. The two women on the left brought their foster dog to introduce to potential adopters. The family on the right is spending time with a dog they are considering. By noon, ten pets had found forever homes and more people were looking.