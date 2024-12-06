Sign up
Photo 3386
Student of the month
Napoleonville, Louisiana
I was looking for an old sugar mill that the Cub Scouts visited years ago. The sugar mill is gone, as are many of the vintage workers' bungalows that surrounded it. Sitting among the derelict houses were a few renovated ones, including this one.
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
napoleonville
Allison Williams
ace
I don’t think I’d like to live among derelict buildings, even if mine had been renovated.
December 16th, 2024
