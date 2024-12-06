Previous
Student of the month by eudora
Photo 3386

Student of the month

Napoleonville, Louisiana

I was looking for an old sugar mill that the Cub Scouts visited years ago. The sugar mill is gone, as are many of the vintage workers' bungalows that surrounded it. Sitting among the derelict houses were a few renovated ones, including this one.

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
I don’t think I’d like to live among derelict buildings, even if mine had been renovated.
December 16th, 2024  
