Missing my shelter kitties by eudora
Photo 3389

Missing my shelter kitties

I've had to take a break from volunteering with the cats at the shelter, but I'll return after the holidays.
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Diane

@eudora
Allison Williams ace
That sounds like the best volunteer job of all.
December 19th, 2024  
