Cormorants by eudora
Photo 3392

Cormorants

City Park Lake near LSU

The cormorants were returning to their tree at dusk, making their obnoxious clacking noise.
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
929% complete

