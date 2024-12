Their name says it all

They are black-bellied whistling ducks and hundreds of them are gathered at a lake near LSU. Their calls can be heard blocks away. I'd never seen them before and thought they were nice-looking, but apparently their range is expanding and they are causing problems for rice farmers.



Maybe that's why a man was running up and down the street, waving his arms and yelling at the ducks. Most flew away, but they came back after a few minutes.