Canal Street, New Orleans

I spent New Year's Eve in New Orleans with my son and his family. They do not live near the French Quarter, where a terrorist attack occurred early this morning. My son said it does not matter if the attack is 5 miles away or 500 or 5,000, you still grieve for lives lost. My granddaughter thinks when you have walked those streets, it seems more personal--and isn't it awful how we are almost growing accustomed to mass killings?



Photo taken in November 2024.