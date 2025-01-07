A cold morning on the levee

The thermometer said it was in the low 40's (cold for Baton Rouge) and it felt colder in the wind coming off the Mississippi River. Almost no one was on the levee--four hardy tourists from Wisconsin, who didn't find it that cold, the crazy woman with a camera and a homeless man with no shoes or socks.



He was sitting in a stairway sheltered from the wind. I said hello and asked him where he slept, and he said he didn't sleep.



Had he ever tried the St. Vincent de Paul shelter? He said he'd never heard of it. I told him where it was. He could get real help there, starting with a hot meal and a bed, but it's over a mile away and he was barefoot. He also did not seem interested. I know some homeless people resist shelters.



I asked him what size shoes he wore. Maybe Brandon has a pair that would fit him, or at least some flip flops. "A two," he replied.



"A ten?"



"No, a two."



When I got home, I looked up ways to help people like him, beyond donating to shelters. I will make up a "blessing bag" or two, include socks and keep them in the car and also print out directions to the local shelters. The sites advised against delivering the bags alone and I decided that was wise counsel. But I'm still haunted by the memory of his bare feet.















