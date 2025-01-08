Sign up
Previous
Photo 3411
Getting a little chunky
With the cold weather, I've been feeding the birds more than usual, which means I'm also feeding the squirrels extra.
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
1
1
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4140
photos
45
followers
56
following
934% complete
3404
3405
3406
3407
3408
3409
3410
3411
116
3406
3407
3408
3409
613
3410
3411
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
8th January 2025 2:50pm
Tags
squirrel
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Love the sharp detail of the eye. I'm with you, in the cold, I put out more seed and the squirrels are taking advantage!
January 9th, 2025
