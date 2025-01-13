Sign up
Photo 3413
Old and new
LSU's Rural Life Museum has a huge collection of old farm equipment, most of them a mystery to me.
For the 52 week challenge, rust. What a great subject!
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
1
1
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4142
photos
45
followers
56
following
935% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
13th January 2025 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rust
,
52wc-2025-w2
katy
ace
Lots of fabulous rust contrasted nicely with the lichen.FAV
January 14th, 2025
