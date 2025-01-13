Previous
Old and new by eudora
Old and new

LSU's Rural Life Museum has a huge collection of old farm equipment, most of them a mystery to me.

For the 52 week challenge, rust. What a great subject!
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
katy ace
Lots of fabulous rust contrasted nicely with the lichen.FAV
January 14th, 2025  
