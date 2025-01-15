Sign up
Photo 3414
Early Daffodils
Daffodils are blooming in the yard of a vacant house nearby.
I usually use my mirrorless Sony, but this week it's back to the Pentax DSLR because of this lens, a 100mm macro. I got a deal on it about a year ago but have not used it much.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
3
4
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4144
photos
45
followers
56
following
935% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
16th January 2025 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
John
ace
Love the lighting. Those are spectacular. Ours aren’t due for another couple of weeks. Fav
January 17th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Wow. Love this!
January 17th, 2025
Barb
ace
Gorgeous! I love daffodils! Our will be some months away!
January 17th, 2025
