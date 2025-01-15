Previous
Early Daffodils by eudora
Photo 3414

Early Daffodils

Daffodils are blooming in the yard of a vacant house nearby.

I usually use my mirrorless Sony, but this week it's back to the Pentax DSLR because of this lens, a 100mm macro. I got a deal on it about a year ago but have not used it much.
Diane

@eudora
John ace
Love the lighting. Those are spectacular. Ours aren’t due for another couple of weeks. Fav
January 17th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Wow. Love this!
January 17th, 2025  
Barb ace
Gorgeous! I love daffodils! Our will be some months away!
January 17th, 2025  
