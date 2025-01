"You could've saved this house, Sully"

Carl Roebuck (Bruce Willis) to Donald Sullivan (Paul Newman) in the movie "Nobody's Fool" as they look at the ruin of Sully's family home. That's the way I feel about this house, one of 2 derelicts in our neighborhood. It has great lines and 20 years ago, someone could have saved it. Now it's waiting to be torn down.