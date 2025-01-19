Previous
It's gonna get HOW cold tonight? by eudora
Photo 3418

It's gonna get HOW cold tonight?

Evander was very suspicious as he watched me making cold weather preparations. The outdoor cats won't come in, so I prepare shelters for them. We may even have snow on Tuesday.
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
936% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Not happy about the cold weather
January 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact