Photo 3418
It's gonna get HOW cold tonight?
Evander was very suspicious as he watched me making cold weather preparations. The outdoor cats won't come in, so I prepare shelters for them. We may even have snow on Tuesday.
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Zilli~
ace
Not happy about the cold weather
January 20th, 2025
